Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 296 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

