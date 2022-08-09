Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.