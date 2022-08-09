Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Shares of SNOW opened at $170.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.