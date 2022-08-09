Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.88% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of FWRG opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.