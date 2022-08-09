Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,210 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 104,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.