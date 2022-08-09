Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

