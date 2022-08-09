Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

RBLX stock opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.