Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 131,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Murphy Oil worth $11,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $5,103,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence R. Dickerson sold 4,614 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $201,631.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,456.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

MUR stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.34%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

