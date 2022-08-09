Brown Advisory Inc. Has $16.06 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Black Stone Minerals worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 135.59%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

