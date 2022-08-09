Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,661 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

