Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 18,110 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on CSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.
Insider Transactions at CSX
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
