Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 879 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

