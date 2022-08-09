Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 179.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GDDY opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.95.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
