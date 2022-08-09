Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,390.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

