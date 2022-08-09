Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 938 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

NTAP stock opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

