Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

