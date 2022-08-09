California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 24,112 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Tilray worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 22.0% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Tilray Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.