California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 41,107 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

