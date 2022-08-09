Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Carvana worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in Carvana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Carvana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Carvana Stock Down 1.1 %

CVNA opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 144.51% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

