Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Dominic Doré Purchases 11,650 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dominic Doré acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,975.21.

Cascades Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$904.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

