CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 177,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

