Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.
Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %
GTLS stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46.
Institutional Trading of Chart Industries
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.