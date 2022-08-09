Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

GTLS stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

