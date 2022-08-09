Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $436.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

