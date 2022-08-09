Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 572 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VMware by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,972 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VMW opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

