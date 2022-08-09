Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after acquiring an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.30.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $244.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.98.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

