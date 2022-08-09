Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $166.29 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

