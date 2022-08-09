Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $206.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.63.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

