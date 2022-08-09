Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.06%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.