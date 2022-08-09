Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $197.10 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.