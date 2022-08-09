Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,213,000 after purchasing an additional 298,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,555,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.