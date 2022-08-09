Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,884 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 200.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

