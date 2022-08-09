Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

ENI Price Performance

ENI Profile

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.56.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

