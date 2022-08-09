Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.