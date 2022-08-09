Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $220,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 993.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

