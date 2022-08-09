Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,825 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

