Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 559 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. CWM LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

