Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $6,629,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $186.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

