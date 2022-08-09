Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Shares of HSY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

