Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

