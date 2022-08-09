Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

