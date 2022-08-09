Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,903,176 shares of company stock worth $1,893,830,529. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

