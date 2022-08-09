Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SLB opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

