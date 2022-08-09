Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,413 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.60%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

