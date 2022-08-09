Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.81.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.