CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

