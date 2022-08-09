CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 213 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

