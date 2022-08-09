CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,154,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,708,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,720,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.1 %

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

