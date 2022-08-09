Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $425.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.77. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

