Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

