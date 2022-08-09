Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after acquiring an additional 344,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,587,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 56,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,534 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,015,150. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

